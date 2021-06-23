LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell mother is demanding answers as the search for the owner of an unleashed pit bull that mauled her daughter’s face earlier this month continues.

Ashley Adair says she is frustrated because two weeks after the attack, police have still not tracked down the dog that left her 8-year-old daughter hospitalized with facial injuries.

“They did look at the cameras from our neighbors…But they didn’t see anybody,” Adair said. “Other than that, they really don’t have any leads.”

Adair says her daughter, who is living with Autism, was in her Gorham Street yard with neighbors on the evening of June 8 when a man and his pit bull passed by on the sidewalk.

“She got excited, she ran up to pet him, and he just bit her,” Adair said.

The man with the dog did not stop, according to Adair.

“Our neighbor yelled out to him and he just didn’t turn around,” Adair said. “We’re not sure if he had headphones in or not.”

Adair, who lives near the busy Lowell Connector, believes someone could have witnessed the incident.

“I just want to make sure that the dog stays on a leash, whether or not he’s been vaccinated for all of his shots…I just want to make sure they all know that it’s not OK.”

Adair’s daughter spent several nights in the hospital with an infection and she now has 13 stitches in her face.

“She’s going to have to go through the rest of her childhood, most of her puberty with scares on her face and everyone is going to ask her what happen,” Adair explained. “She’s going to have to relive it.”

The young girl is healing and has since returned to daycare.

