FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - BOSTON (AP) —A former Massachusetts state senator and Republican candidate for Congress pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including allegedly stealing a gun from an elderly constituent and misleading investigators about what happened.

Dean Tran, 46, of Fitchburg, stated in court that he was “absolutely not guilty” to each charge.

But Laura Williams, 80, defiantly stated to 7NEWS that she believes the congressional candidate belongs behind bars.

“I think he should be punished for what he did to me. He should be in jail. He’s walking the streets. Running for senator, now congress,” said Williams. “It makes me sick.”

Investigators said Tran used his position as a public official to intimidate the Fitchburg woman into parting with her late husband’s firearms, making her sign a pre-prepared contract and giving her $1,500 in cash for at least eight guns while visiting her in June 2019.

Williams believes Tran saw an opportunity to take advantage while she was in a delicate state just two months after her husband’s death.

“He took advantage of me, my age,” Williams said. “I was grieving.”

According to Williams, Tran informed her that he knew people that would buy the guns.

“I said, ‘my husbands guns are not for sale and you must know criminals if you know people who will buy weapons without paperwork,'” said Williams.

When asked to return them the next day, Tran complied. But a day after he gave the guns back, he returned to the woman’s home, forced his way in and demanded a key to the gun safe, according to investigators.

He then stole a Colt .45 while the constituent hid in her bedroom, investigators said.

Michael Walsh, Tran’s defense attorney, stated to news crews outside the courthouse Thursday that the defense denies any wrongdoing.

Investigators say Tran allegedly gave conflicting stories and reasons for taking the guns when interviewed by police, including denying any type of firearm sale, later producing a sales contract for the weapons, and disparaging the constituent’s mental capacity before demanding a written apology from her.

Investigators also allege Tran made false statements on his May 2019 license-to-carry renewal application.

Tran is challenging two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan for the congressional seat representing the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

