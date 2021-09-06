BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who died in a Brighton house fire is being credited by witnesses for helping others get out of the burning building early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Perthshire Road around 12:30 a.m. rescued a woman from the roof as large flames tore through the 2.5-story multi-unit building, according to Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey.

One person, whose name has not been released, was found dead on the third floor, Dempsey said.

Victor Franco, who witnessed the fire, said the victim helped get people to safety, including the woman who ended up on the roof.

“He went out like a hero,” he recalled. “Saved her life, pushed her on the roof to get her to safety, not even worrying about himself; worrying about others.”

Neighbor Fatim Kramer says she was woken up by the sound of screaming before she saw a fireman getting the woman off the roof.

“We saw the woman come down with the fireman,” she said. “It was just like, there are no words. I was shaken.”

One resident and two firefighters were transported to the hospital.

The American Red Cross is assisting nine residents who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

BFD-FIU are investigating the cause of the fire. BFD-VAU ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ , ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ , ⁦@AlertBoston⁩ all helping with the 9 residents affected by the fire. pic.twitter.com/3SbvzGd7Dg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021

1st alarm companies making up, detail companies will remain to check on hot spots. We have 2 Firefighters and 1 resident transported to the hospital by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . pic.twitter.com/82Q1i2pz8H — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021

⁦@BostonFireC1⁩ Commissioner Dempsey briefs the media on the 3 alarm fire on Perthshire Rd. Firefighters saved 1 resident from the roof of the 2nd floor , but sadly we had a fatality at this fire. pic.twitter.com/oyM02eLwzW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021

