Head of Massachusetts Environmental Police suspended without pay

BOSTON (WHDH) - The head of the Massachusetts State Police has been suspended without pay amid an internal investigation of “operational issues,” a spokesman said.

Col. Jame McGinn has been suspended without pay “pending the completion of an internal review of operational issues at the Massachusetts Environmental Police,” a spokesman said in a statement sent to 7News.

McGinn’s suspension, which was effective Thursday, means Environmental Police Lt. Col. Anthony Abdal-Khabir.

