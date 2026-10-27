WILLIAMSTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey activated the National Guard to battle a wildfire that has spread into the western part of the state.

That fire, which started in New York, has now spread into Williamstown.

The National Guard will use aircraft to drop water on the fire, which has spread hundreds of acres.

Officials were first alerted about the fire from someone who saw flames in a remote area, adding that dry weather helped it spread

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