BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey is requesting Mass General Brigham and its nurses reach a resolution ahead of an anticipated strike.

“I’ve been clear with both parties,” Healey said. “Get back to the table. MGB needs to open discussions, open negotiations, and get back to the table. Our healthcare workers need to be treated fairly. I don’t want to see people — don’t want to see people out on strike and MGB needs to reopen negotiations now.”

Nearly 4,000 MGB nurses authorized an indefinite strike last week, which is set to begin next Wednesday.

Nurses previously went on strike for five days in July, but no deal was reached.

They are seeking cost-of-living increases, affordable health insurance, limits on the use of temporary travel nurses, and protections around patient care.

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