BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey filed legislation Wednesday to ensure that injured Chelmsford firefighter Nick Spinale, who suffered series injuries in a fall at a state training academy in April, will receive full pay and benefits while he recovers.

Spinale serves as an active-duty firefighter for the Chelmsford Fire Department and a Support Branch staff member at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.

The 28-year-old fell approximately 40 feet out of a window in the drill area of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in Stow on April 7. He suffered a head injury, significant organ damage, and two fractured wrists. He first underwent several surgeries at the UMass Medical and Trauma Center in Worcester before being transfered to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where he spent weeks learning how to walk again. He was released from that facility on Monday.

Since Spinale was injured in state service, he is not eligible for compensation from the town of Chelmsford. Healey said her new legislation ensures he receives full pay and benefits, and maintains his position with the Chelmsford Fire Department while he recovers.

In a statement, Healey said, “Nicholas Spinale is a hero. Firefighters run into danger every day to keep people safe, and Nick went even further to lend his expertise to train the next generation of firefighters. He suffered from a tragic, life-altering accident while doing this important work, and the last thing he needs is to worry about whether he will continue to be able to support himself and his family. This legislation will ensure that he receives the full pay and benefits that he deserves so that he can rightfully focus on his recovery. Nick and his family, and his community at the Chelmsford Fire Department are all in our thoughts during this difficult time, and I am grateful for the strong leadership of the Department of Fire Services, Fire Marshal Davine and the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts.”

“We are grateful for Governor Maura Healey and her administration for the continued support of the PFFM and our members. The PFFM’s top priority like any union is the health, safety, and wellbeing of our 13,000 members across the Commonwealth,” said Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts President Rich MacKinnon Jr. “We are pleased that this legislation will give Nick the pay, benefits, security and healthcare he needs to rehabilitate and return to the firefighting job he loves.”

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