BOSTON (WHDH) - Both candidates for Massachusetts Governor were out on the campaign trail Tuesday, making their final pushes with election day just one week away. Governor Maura Healey was on the South Shore celebrating a massive redevelopment project, and Republican candidate Mike Minogue spoke about law enforcement at the State House.

Healey is seeking reelection and another four years in office, while her Republican challenger says the Commonwealth needs a change.

During his press conference Tuesday, Minogue doubled down on claims he made on social media this weekend. He suggested Healey cut a deal with the State Police Union on a contract to earn their endorsement.

“Governor Healey will not solve the problem with corruption, because she is the problem,” Minogue said. “What we are focused on is bringing exposure to the way this game is played, and everybody knows they used this contract negotiation, Healey used it, to leverage it for an endorsement. And if you talk to state troopers, I am the preferential candidate.”

Minogue said his comments aren’t directed at state troopers, but at Healey.

“The evidence is forthright. I think that if you talk to most active or retired state troopers, and many have come forth and told me that this is why she got her endorsement,” Minogue said. “We owe it to our police officers, our law enforcement, to make sure that their contracts, their compensation, is never leveraged, ever, by a politician to demand and get an endorsement.”

Both Healey and the Union deny the allegations. Healey, who attended a ribbon cutting to kick off road and utility construction for a development project at the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station, says the claim is ridiculous.

The Union also called Minogue’s claims “categorically false,” and demanded an apology.

“Mike Minogue’s comments are an insult to the integrity of the men and women of law enforcement,” Healey said. “The statement that’s needed is an apology from Mike Minogue to members of law enforcement saying ‘I’m sorry I insulted you.’ That’s what’s needed.”

Minogue also criticized Healey for a law she signed in August called the Protect Act. The bill keeps ICE out of courthouses, schools, child care centers, and hospitals and health care facilities, provides stronger protections for parents in case they are detained or deported, and allows civil rights claims to be made against government officials, including ICE agents.

The Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association wrote a letter to Healey, which Minogue highlighted during his conference. Twelve of the 14 county sheriffs warn the new law carries an “unintended public safety consequence.” They also say the Protect Act prevents them from warning ICE about the imminent release of offenders charged with violent crimes.

“What it does is, it takes away perhaps what is the strongest and best tool that we have to fight crime, to keep the public safe, and that is communication,” said Plymouth County Sheriff Joe McDonald.

“When 12 of our 14 sheriffs raise serious concerns about legislation that will impact public safety, those warnings should not be ignored,” Minogue said.

7NEWS spoke with Healey, and asked if she is also concerned.

“ICE is a rogue agency. I mean, you have a lot of people for ICE now who are untrained. They are really unfit for the position,” Healey said. “In my race for Governor, people have a clear choice. You have me, who’s going to do everything I can to work with public safety officials to protect residents. I don’t want ICE in our schools and daycares for a reason.”

Healey said she is proud to have the endorsement of the Massachusetts State Police, saying it shows they have respect for the work she’s done for the agency as Governor, and previously as Attorney General.

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