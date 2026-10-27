BOSTON (WHDH) - With one week until Election Day, Governor Maura Healey rejected her Republican challenger’s claims about the state police union’s endorsement of her.

Mike Minogue suggested that Healey cut a deal with the union in exchange for an endorsement, posting online:

“Is this new contract funded in the supplemental budget? If so- exchanging a political endorsement for a taxpayer contract and withholding announcement until after election is illegal.”

The union denied the allegations, writing in a statment:

“[Minogue] should correct his false allegations and apologize to the men and women of the Massachusetts State Police for questioning their integrity and using the contract they earned in an attempt to score political points.”

Healey said she’s proud to have their endorsement.

“That is about my work as somebody who has worked with alongside and supported the men and women of law enforcement throughout my career as attorney general and now as governor and I appreciate the work that they do every day,” she said. “We believe people who are paying attention post debate are going to come out and vote.”

On Monday, Minogue clarified his stance, saying he stands with state troopers and that his concerns are directed at Healey.

On Tuesday Minogue is holding a rally at the state house where he said he will be joined by two law enforcement organizations that have endorsed his candidacy

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