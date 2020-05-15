Health officials announce 110 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 5,592 with 83,421 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 83,421 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 82,182 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday and 5,592 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,137 are from Barnstable County, 491 are from Berkshire County, 5,590 are from Bristol County, 24 from Dukes County, 12,131 from Essex County, 304 from Franklin County, 5,038 from Hampden County, 738 from Hampshire County, 18,683 from Middlesex County, 7,331 from Norfolk County, 12 from Nantucket County, 6,875 from Plymouth County, 15,996 from Suffolk County, 8,786 from Worcester County and 285 are unknown, according to the DPH.

110 more deaths were reported Friday.

As of 4 p.m., 435,679 people have been tested for the virus up from 424,361.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 48,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 27,800 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

