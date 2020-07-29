Health officials cite hospital reporting error with 356 new coronavirus cases reported in Mass. and 29 new deaths

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 356 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, citing a hospital reporting error for the large spike in new cases.

In a note attached to the bottom of the report, officials wrote in part:

“A technical reporting error by a hospital group caused a delay in its laboratory test results being reported to DPH. These newly reported test results have been included in

today’s dashboard report and are reflected in today’s case totals.”

A total of 109,096 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 29 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,360 statewide.

On July 15, the Trump administration ordered hospitals to send their data to the White House instead of first being sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1,731 are from Barnstable County, 648 are from Berkshire County, 8,987 are from Bristol County, 65 from Dukes County, 17,119 from Essex County, 397 from Franklin County, 7,353 from Hampden County, 1,102 from Hampshire County, 25,535 from Middlesex County, 10,103 from Norfolk County, 33 from Nantucket County, 9,043 from Plymouth County, 21,030 from Suffolk County, 13,204 from Worcester County and 334 are unknown, according to the DPH.

390 people are currently hospitalized — up 26 from the previous report. 62 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

In addition to the new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, 146 are newly probable.

Zero probable deaths were reported.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The average age of coronavirus patient is 51-years-old and the average age of death is 82.

On June 30, the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 97,595 individuals have completed their quarantine while about 3,141 remain.

