WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An amazing tale of survival. A child falls seven stories and lives in Worcester.

A neighbor from another apartment complex told 7NEWS he and his girlfriend heard a child screaming for at least a minute or two Thursday night, then they finally located the source of those screams across the street.

“The kid’s hanging on, head first, off of the window sill,” Antonio said. “We thought it might be an AC or something, we didn’t expect it to be a child.”

Antonio, who did not want to share his last name, said he saw the boy fall and dialed 9-1-1 after he ran over to check on him.

Police say the boy was conscious, alert, and crying. Antonio said family members came out, worried and frantic.

Just one station spoke with the boy’s brother last night after a visit to the hospital.

“I saw him, he’s okay and I saw him breathing,” Lester Rivera said, the boy’s brother. “They’re taking tests. He’s good.”

Worcester police say four inches of soft mulch helped cushion the child’s fall. That may be why he survived.

They say the child’s parents reported they were in the kitchen and had left a window open to cool down the apartment because the A/C wasn’t working. That’s when the boy fell. He landed a short distance from a pair of electrical boxes.

“The place where he fell, it’s just a miracle that he didn’t fall any further away from the window at that time,” Antonio said. “If he hit the transformer, it was over.”

EMT’s rushed the child to a local hospital. Police could not say the extent of his injuries, but Rivera, and another brother 7 spoke with off camera, said he is expected to make a full recovery.

“I mean, usually I don’t show much emotion, but, like, hearing a family member falling from a window, that… Yeah. But, he’s okay. He’s good. He’s strong,” Rivera said.

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