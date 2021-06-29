WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A heartbroken son is mourning the loss of his mother who was one of two people killed after a man crashed a box truck into a home in Winthrop over the weekend. Investigators say he shot her and another man, and it may be because they were Black.

One of the victims, David Green, grew up in town and was well known to those who lived in the area. But, the second victim, Ramona Cooper, had just come to Winthrop a few months ago and her son, Gary Cooper, said it was her dream to live by the water.

“I was completely shocked. To be honest with you, I’m still can’t comprehend right now and it’s been a couple days,” Gary Cooper said.

He said he will always remember his mother as a kind, funny woman who dedicated her life to service. The 60-year-old veteran of the Air Force was shot and killed on Saturday after police say 28-year-old Nathan Allen crashed this box truck, got out, and started firing.

“We just want to make sure everybody knows that if they need help, we’re here for them,” Police Lt. Sarko Gergerian said.

Members of Winthrop’s Public Health Department went door-to-door Tuesday to offer free counseling to people who are trying to process the trauma.

“It’s a big, heavy burden, but we don’t want people to feel alone,” Gergerian said. “Winthrop is a tight-knit community. We had an incident occur. We’re rallying around each other.”

Community members also offered support for the victims’ families by placing flowers outside Green’s home — The retired state trooper, and Winthrop native, who was also killed.

“This is just so sad. I’m going to miss Dave. I’m going to miss him big time. Good neighbor, best friend you ever had,” one neighbor said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said both Green and Cooper’s deaths are now being investigated as hate crimes. This is something Gary and his wife Rochelle say is hard to come to terms with.

“We thought originally it was an accident, and then when we found out it might be racially-motivated,” Cooper’s daughter-in-law said. “I think we both agree that made it even worse. She was just walking, minding her own business.”

She was an innocent bystander, a mother, and a grandmother to Gary and Rochelle’s three children.

“I think Gary will try to focus on the good memories,” said Rochelle. “He doesn’t want his mom to be another name from a senseless hate crime.”

A candlelight vigil is set for Thursday to honor and recognize the victims.

The two have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

