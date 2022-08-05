BOSTON (WHDH) - As temperatures remain high amid a second heat wave this summer, the heat can wreak havoc on cars.

“If you haven’t had your car checked out and given a good tune-up and good overview, it’s a good time to do that before you head out on a trip or have to do serious driving in this hot weather,” said Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. “The last thing you want to do is get stuck on the side of the road in a heat wave.”

AAA is still gathering data on calls for service, but they’re anticipating a 10-20% increase this week. It’s not just radiators that break down– the number one issue AAA sees is battery damage. Although most people associate battery issues with cold weather, the hot weather and heat under the hood causes the most damage, Schieldrop said.

Older tires also tend to blow out as the air inside expands with the heat.

The soaring temperatures also strain the electrical grid as people crank their ACs. One supplier, Eversource, said its system is secure.

“At the moment, it’s not to a point where we’re concerned,” said Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon. “Obviously, we’re watching it closely to make sure that if anything does develop, we’re able to take some of those proactive steps to reduce the risk of those outages.”

Two weeks ago, thousands lost power in New York City due to a heat wave, but ISO New England, which runs the region’s power grid, released a statement saying that the grid’s conditions remain normal.

No one is being asked to conserve energy at this time, but National Grid advises that that’s always a good way to save money.

