Multiple crashes causing heavy delays on Route 2

LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters traveling eastbound on Route 2 Thursday morning are facing heavy delays after two multi-car crashes.

Two separate multi-vehicle crashes just before 6 a.m. resulted in a massive traffic backup that is impacting the morning commute.

Delays are being felt from Leominster all the way up to Interstate 495.

Both scenes have since been cleared.

Not going anywhere fast on 2 EB through Lancaster. Multiple crashes – over an hour to go 6 miles. #7News pic.twitter.com/KPODHOsfqF — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) December 20, 2018

