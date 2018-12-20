Multiple crashes causing heavy delays on Route 2

LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters traveling eastbound on Route 2 Thursday morning are facing heavy delays after two multi-car crashes.
Two separate multi-vehicle crashes just before 6 a.m. resulted in a massive traffic backup that is impacting the morning commute.
Delays are being felt from Leominster all the way up to Interstate 495.
Both scenes have since been cleared.
