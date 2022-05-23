NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A helicopter that departed from a Nashua, N.H. airport took a tumble, landing on its side.

The small red helicopter went down around 11 a.m. Monday, sustaining what appeared to be twisted blades, heavy damage to its tail and cabin glass damage.

Nashua police responded to the crash, and remain on scene. Two people were reportedly on board as the chopper took off, and suffered minor injuries. By the time first responders arrived, the two had exited the helicopter. One of the occupants was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The other person was treated at the scene.

The helicopter was leaking fluids, which were quickly controlled, and the scene was under control in under 30 minutes.

Nashua Airport is home to a flight training school, though it’s not clear whether a student was involved in the crash.

The crash reportedly happened at a low altitude, and the airfield remained open. The Federal Aviation Agency will take over the investigation into the crash to pinpoint the cause.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)