Helicopter’s life raft package falls through roof of South Florida house

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) – A helicopter flying over a Northeast Miami-Dade house accidentally dropped a life raft, leaving a hole in the home’s roof.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near 149th Street and Northeast 10th Court after it dropped a 2×2 package containing a life raft, leaving a gaping hole in the house’s roof, Wednesday afternoon.

A woman was sleeping inside when the military raft came through the roof, landing near her bed.

“I was in shock, like, ‘What happened, what happened?’” said resident Luce Rameau. “I was just right there, all that stuff was on me.”

She has a few bumps and bruises, but is expected to be OK.

“All the roof is cut up; it’s a big hole,” said property owner Jean-Pierre Joseph.

The Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter was en route to the Opa-locka Airport from an off-shore training exercise when the six-person raft package dropped.

The homeowner shared cellphone video of the mess inside the house after the package came crashing inside.

Witnesses said that the drop sounded like an explosion.

“She was laying in bed, she can hear the helicopter going by in circles. Then, all of a sudden, a big explosion,” said witness Romuld Collins. “She looked, [there was a] big yellow bag on top of the bed. Crash, blew up, like an explosion. She came out screaming.”

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force have since retrieved the life raft.

There is no word on what caused the drop.

Rameau is now using an ice pack to relieve the pain in her shoulder and arm.

She said she’s thankful that the situation was not worse. She now has to make sleeping arrangements elsewhere.

“Not so good because I don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Rameau said.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is now investigating.

