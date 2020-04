Here is a list of the best high schools in Mass., according to US News & World Report

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 350 high schools across Massachusetts landed on US News & World Report’s 2020 list of best high schools in America.

US News & World Report reviewed more than 24,000 public high schools in the country, and 345 of the Bay State’s 378 public high schools made the list with half of them earning a spot in the top quarter of all schools nationwide.

The rankings, which assigned an overall score out of 100 to each school, looked at students who took at least one AP exam, students who passed at least one AP exam, mathematics proficiency, reading proficiency, and graduation rate.

Boston Latin School secured the top spot in Massachusetts and checked in at 37th in America. The school earned a score of 99.79/100.

Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis (110th in US), Hopkinton High School in Hopkinton (190th in US), Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlborough (196th in US), and Dover-Sherborn Regional High School in Dover (197th in US) rounded out the top five high school in the Commonwealth.

The best overall high school in the country was Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria, Virginia, followed by Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston, South Carolina, Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville, Tennessee, School for Advanced Studies in Miami, Florida, and Townsend Harris High School in Flushing, New York.

The full ranking for Massachusetts is as follows:

1 Boston Latin School Boston 2 Sturgis Charter Public School Hyannis 3 Hopkinton High School Hopkinton 4 Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School Marlborough 5 Dover-Sherborn Regional High Dover 6 Mystic Valley Regional Charter School Malden 7 Lexington High Lexington 8 Weston High Weston 9 Belmont High Belmont 10 John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science Roxbury 11 Lynnfield High Lynnfield 12 Boston Latin Academy Dorchester 13 Manchester Essex Regional High School Manchester 14 Medfield Senior High Medfield 15 Westford Academy Westford 16 Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School Adams 17 The Bromfield School Harvard 18 Acton-Boxborough Regional High Acton 19 Sharon High Sharon 20 Newton South High Newton Centre 21 Winchester High School Winchester 22 Westwood High Westwood 23 Arlington High Arlington 24 Nauset Regional High North Eastham 25 Brookline High Brookline 26 Wayland High School Wayland 27 Groton Dunstable Regional Groton 28 Wellesley High School Wellesley 29 Boston Collegiate Charter School Dorchester 30 Hamilton-Wenham Regional High South Hamilton 31 Duxbury High Duxbury 32 Lenox Memorial High Lenox 33 Westborough High Westborough 34 Needham High Needham 35 Ashland High Ashland 36 Nashoba Regional Bolton 37 Cohasset Middle/High School Cohasset 38 Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2) Saugus 39 Foxborough Regional Charter School Foxborough 40 Pioneer Charter School of Science Everett 41 Concord Carlisle High Concord 42 Scituate High School Scituate 43 Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School Worcester 44 Newton North High Newtonville 45 KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School Lynn 46 Newburyport High Newburyport 47 Longmeadow High Longmeadow 48 Tantasqua Regional Sr High Fiskdale 49 Masconomet Regional High School Boxford 50 Holliston High Holliston 51 Norwell High Norwell 52 Community Charter School of Cambridge Cambridge 53 Match Charter Public School Boston 54 Hopedale Jr Sr High Hopedale 55 Oliver Ames High North Easton 56 New Mission High School Hyde Park 57 University Pk Campus School Worcester 58 Littleton High School Littleton 59 Medway High Medway 60 Algonquin Regional High Northborough 61 Mt Greylock Regional High Williamstown 62 Milton High Milton 63 Apponequet Regional High Lakeville 64 Northampton High Northampton 65 Swampscott High Swampscott 66 Shrewsbury Sr High Shrewsbury 67 Nipmuc Regional High Upton 68 Hampden Charter School of Science Chicopee 69 Chelmsford High North Chelmsford 70 Marblehead High Marblehead 71 North Quincy High Quincy 72 Andover High Andover 73 Millis High School Millis 74 Salem Academy Charter School Salem 75 King Philip Regional High Wrentham 76 Hingham High Hingham 77 Wachusett Regional High Holden 78 Tahanto Regional High Boylston 79 Natick High Natick 80 Quaboag Regional High Warren 81 Mansfield High Mansfield 82 Norton High Norton 83 Hudson High Hudson 84 Ipswich High Ipswich 85 Sutton High School Sutton 86 Canton High Canton 87 Lunenburg High Lunenburg 88 Mashpee High Mashpee 89 Mt Everett Regional Sheffield 90 Franklin High Franklin 91 North Reading High North Reading 92 Boston Preparatory Charter Public School Hyde Park 93 Falmouth High Falmouth 94 Braintree High Braintree 95 Blackstone Valley Upton 96 Silver Lake Regional High Kingston 97 Amherst Regional High Amherst 98 Prospect Hill Academy Charter School Cambridge 99 Ayer Shirley Regional High School Ayer 100 North Attleboro High North Attleborough 101 Triton Regional High School Byfield 102 Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High Sudbury 103 Sandwich High East Sandwich 104 Foxborough High Foxborough 105 Old Rochester Regional High Mattapoisett 106 Melrose High Melrose 107 Hopkins Academy Hadley 108 Middleborough High Middleborough 109 East Longmeadow High East Longmeadow 110 Rising Tide Charter Public School Plymouth 111 Pembroke High School Pembroke 112 Cambridge Rindge and Latin Cambridge 113 Carver Middle/High School Carver 114 Grafton High School Grafton 115 Hull High Hull 116 Hanover High Hanover 117 Bedford High Bedford 118 Minnechaug Regional High Wilbraham 119 Framingham High School Framingham 120 Pentucket Regional Sr High West Newbury 121 Burlington High Burlington 122 West Boylston Junior/Senior High West Boylston 123 Stoneham High Stoneham 124 Walpole High Walpole 125 Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School Hyde Park 126 Somerville High Somerville 127 Seekonk High Seekonk 128 Marshfield High Marshfield 129 Fairhaven High Fairhaven 130 North Andover High North Andover 131 Greenfield High Greenfield 132 Dartmouth High Dartmouth 133 Reading Memorial High Reading 134 Smith Academy Hatfield 135 Amesbury High Amesbury 136 Hoosac Valley Middle and High School Cheshire 137 Sabis International Charter School Springfield 138 Beverly High Beverly 139 Wilmington High Wilmington 140 Worcester Technical High Worcester 141 Georgetown High School Georgetown 142 Pioneer Valley Regional Northfield 143 West Bridgewater Junior/Senior West Bridgewater 144 Hampshire Regional High Westhampton 145 Frontier Regional South Deerfield 146 South Hadley High South Hadley 147 Quincy High Quincy 148 Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High South Yarmouth 149 Wareham Senior High Wareham 150 North Middlesex Regional Townsend 151 Monson Innovation High School Monson 152 Watertown High Watertown 153 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School North Dighton 154 Billerica Memorial High School Billerica 155 Lee Middle/High School Lee 156 Dedham High Dedham 157 Belchertown High Belchertown 158 Wakefield Memorial High Wakefield 159 Monomoy Regional High School Harwich 160 Ware Junior/Senior High School Ware 161 Pittsfield High Pittsfield 162 Revere High Revere 163 Somerset Berkley Regional High School Somerset 164 Whitman Hanson Regional Whitman 165 Tyngsborough High School Tyngsborough 166 Leominster High School Leominster 167 Oakmont Regional High School Ashburnham 168 Barnstable High Hyannis 169 Bridgewater-Raynham Regional Bridgewater 170 Uxbridge High Uxbridge 171 Oxford High Oxford 172 Rockport High Rockport 173 Blackstone Millville Rhs Blackstone 174 Danvers High Danvers 175 Abington High Abington 176 West Springfield High West Springfield 177 Four Rivers Charter Public School Greenfield 178 Ralph C Mahar Regional Orange 179 Auburn Senior High Auburn 180 Agawam High Agawam 181 Mohawk Trail Regional High Shelburne Falls 182 Monument Mt Regional High Great Barrington 183 Wahconah Regional High Dalton 184 Gateway Regional High Huntington 185 Shepherd Hill Regional High Dudley 186 Dracut Senior High Dracut 187 South Shore Charter Public School Norwell 188 Westfield High Westfield 189 Bourne High School Bourne 190 Milford High Milford 191 Narragansett Regional High Baldwinville 192 Marthas Vineyard Regional High Oak Bluffs 193 Medford High Medford 194 Boston Community Leadership Academy Hyde Park 195 Malden High Malden 196 Winthrop Sr High Winthrop 197 Doherty Memorial High Worcester 198 Joseph Case High Swansea 199 Ludlow Senior High Ludlow 200 Margarita Muniz Academy Boston 201 Fitchburg High Fitchburg 202 Leicester High Leicester 203 Maynard High Maynard 204 Claremont Academy Worcester 205 Chicopee Comprehensive High School Chicopee 206 Rockland Senior High Rockland 207 Douglas High School Douglas 208 Quabbin Regional High School Barre 209 Lowell High Lowell 210 Granby Jr Sr High School Granby 211 Tewksbury Memorial High Tewksbury 212 Haverhill High Haverhill 213 The Springfield Renaissance School Springfield 214 Gr New Bedford Vocational Technical New Bedford 215 Holbrook Jr Sr High Holbrook 216 Woburn High Woburn 217 Attleboro High Attleboro 218 Norwood High Norwood 219 Diman Regional Vocational Technical High Fall River 220 Weymouth High School Weymouth 221 City On A Hill Charter Public School Roxbury 222 Bellingham High School Bellingham 223 Chicopee High Chicopee 224 Taconic High Pittsfield 225 Nantucket High Nantucket 226 Plymouth South High Plymouth 227 Springfield Central High Springfield 228 East Bridgewater Jr./Sr. High School East Bridgewater 229 Easthampton High Easthampton 230 Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers Boston 231 Avon Middle High School Avon 232 Methuen High Methuen 233 Francis W. Parker Charter Essential School Devens 234 Tri County Regional Vocational Technical Franklin 235 Millbury Junior/Senior High Millbury 236 B M C Durfee High Fall River 237 Putnam Vocational Technical High School Springfield 238 David Prouty High Spencer 239 Northbridge High Whitinsville 240 Nashoba Valley Technical High School Westford 241 Jeremiah E Burke High Dorchester 242 Clinton Senior High Clinton 243 Bartlett Jr Sr High School Webster 244 Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical South Easton 245 Snowden International School at Copley Boston 246 Holyoke High Holyoke 247 Global Learning Charter Public School New Bedford 248 Marlborough High Marlborough 249 Plymouth North High Plymouth 250 North Brookfield High North Brookfield 251 Stoughton High Stoughton 252 South High Community Worcester 253 Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical Fitchburg 254 Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School Charlton 255 Essex Technical High School Hathorne 256 Palmer High Palmer 257 Drury High North Adams 258 Bristol-Plymouth Vocational Technical Taunton 259 Atlantis Charter School Fall River 260 Taunton High Taunton 261 Peabody Veterans Memorial High Peabody 262 Southwick-Tolland Regional High Southwick 263 Gloucester High Gloucester 264 City On A Hill Charter Public School Dudley Square Roxbury 265 Athol High Athol 266 Salem High Salem 267 Gardner High Gardner 268 Saugus High Saugus 269 Cape Cod Region Vocational Technical Harwich 270 Westport Junior/Senior High School Westport 271 Assabet Valley Vocational High School Marlborough 272 Randolph High Randolph 273 Upper Cape Cod Vocational Technical Bourne 274 Waltham Sr High Waltham 275 East Boston High East Boston 276 Charles Mccann Vocational Technical North Adams 277 Murdock High School Winchendon 278 Minuteman Regional High Lexington 279 Everett High Everett 280 Burncoat Senior High Worcester 281 Bristol County Agricultural High Dighton 282 Franklin County Technical Turners Falls 283 Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical Rochester 284 Conservatory Of The Arts Springfield 285 Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public Scho South Hadley 286 Phoenix Charter Academy Chelsea 287 Turners Fall High Montague 288 Innovation Academy Charter School Tyngsboro 289 Gr Lowell Regional Vocational Technical Tyngsborough 290 Classical High Lynn 291 North High Worcester 292 Gr Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical Andover 293 Boston International High School Dorchester 294 Joseph P Keefe Technical High School Framingham 295 Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical Canton 296 So Shore Vocational Technical High Hanover 297 Lynn English High Lynn 298 Whittier Regional Vocational Haverhill 299 Lynn Vocational Technical Institute Lynn 300 Urban Science Academy West Roxbury 301 Shawsheen Valley Vocational Technical High School Billerica 302 Lawrence High School Lawrence 303 Excel High School South Boston 304 Another Course to College Hyde Park 305 Northeast Metro Regional Vocational Wakefield 306 Codman Academy Charter Public School Dorchester 307-345 Boston Arts Academy Boston 307-345 Boston Day and Evening Academy Charter School Roxbury 307-345 Boston Green Academy Horace Mann Charter School Brighton 307-345 Brighton High Brighton 307-345 Brockton Champion High School Brockton 307-345 Brockton High Brockton 307-345 Center for Technical Education Innovation Leominster 307-345 Charlestown High Charlestown 307-345 Chelsea High Chelsea 307-345 City On A Hill Charter Public School New Bedford New Bedford 307-345 Community Academy of Science and Health Dorchester 307-345 Dearborn Dorchester 307-345 Dr. William Henderson Upper Dorchester 307-345 High School of Commerce Springfield 307-345 High School/Science-Tech Springfield 307-345 John J Duggan Middle Springfield 307-345 Josiah Quincy Upper School Boston 307-345 Lyon Upper 9-12 Brighton 307-345 Madison Park High Roxbury 307-345 Massachusetts Virtual Academy At Greenfield Commonwealth Vir Greenfield 307-345 New Bedford High New Bedford 307-345 Norfolk County Agricultural Walpole 307-345 North Central Charter Essential School Fitchburg 307-345 Pathfinder Vocational Technical Palmer 307-345 Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School Holyoke 307-345 Phoenix Academy Public Charter High School Springfield Springfield 307-345 Smith Vocational and Agricultural High Northampton 307-345 Southbridge High School Southbridge 307-345 Springfield High School Springfield 307-345 Tantasqua Regional Vocational Fiskdale 307-345 Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School East Walpole 307-345 Techboston Academy Dorchester 307-345 The Career Academy Lowell 307-345 The English High Boston 307-345 Wareham Cooperative Junior/Senior High School Wareham 307-345 West Roxbury Academy West Roxbury 307-345 Westfield Vocational Technical High Westfield 307-345 William Mckinley Boston 307-345 Wm J Dean Vocational Technical High Holyoke

