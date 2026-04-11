MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student is credited with extinguishing a fire at the Mashpee Senior Center Friday after he said a ceiling light burst into flames.

Jack Borkowski, a Mashpee Middle-High School student and member of the culinary program, was helping with the volunteer lunch at the senior center on Frank E. Hicks Drive when he said he heard a “pop,” then saw smoke coming from a light bulb.

Borkowski said he immediately jumped into action and ran to the fire station next door to alert them of the situation. When he returned, he said he shut a door to a nearby room where some senior citizens were sitting, then grabbed a fire extinguisher.

“Instead of waiting, we ran back across the street to see what the situation was like over there, and when we got back inside it was a lot worse,” Borkowski said. “There was kind of smoke filling up the room and the alarms were all going off.”

He said his training as an Eagle Scout helped him stay calm under pressure.

“A lot of people aren’t sure what to do and they kind of freeze up in that situation, and I wasn’t sure either, but I knew if power’s going to it, the fire’s going to get worse,” he said. “So I went and turned that off and I just knew, if it’s this close to the ceiling and it touches the ceiling and the ceiling lights, it’s going to be a lot more damaging a lot quicker.”

The Mashpee Fire Department said the fire was out by the time they arrived.

In a statement, Superintendent of Mashpee Public Schools Dr. Michele Conners wrote in part, “When the fire started, he instinctively acted—using a fire extinguisher to help contain the situation while others safely evacuated. His actions reflect not only his character, but the values we strive to instill in all of our students: responsibility, service to others, and the ability to step up when it matters most. We are extremely proud of Jack. He is a true example of leadership in action, and today, without question, a local hero.”

Borkowski said his advice to others in a similar situation would be to put any fears aside.

“I think not being afraid to make a decision. So many people see these situations and they’re worried they’re going to make the wrong choice. A lot the times, no choice is the worse thing you can do,” he said.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Borkowski said after he graduates high school, he plans to join the United States Army.

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