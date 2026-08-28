NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two tractor-trailers and an SUV collided on Interstate 295 North in North Attleboro Thursday, sending two people to the hospital and prompting the closure of all northbound lanes, according to Attleboro Fire.

The Attleboro Fire Department responded to I-295 North near mile marker 3.4 for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer at approximately 2:53 p.m. When crews arrived, they found two tractor-trailers and an SUV involved were in the crash. They said one of the tractor-trailers, which was was carrying a load of sand, had rolled onto its side and was blocking all northbound lanes.

The male driver of the overturned tractor-trailer and the female driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Attleboro Fire said.

Firefighters said the overturned tractor-trailer was leaking a “significant amount of vehicle fluids,” so crews used containment bins and sand to control the leak and prevent them from reaching nearby storm drains.

The overturned tractor-trailer was eventually up righted and towed away.

All northbound lanes of I-295 are back open.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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