Hingham police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, injured jogger

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway to identify the driver who struck and seriously injured a jogger in Hingham Monday night.

A 28-year-old woman was running down the southbound side of Lincoln Street around 7:24 p.m. when she was struck from behind by the vehicle, according to a release issued by police.

She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle would have a broken passenger side headlight and that it drove away from the scene toward North Street and Hingham Square.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call police.

