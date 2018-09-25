Hit-and-run at Whitman Dunkin’ leads to arrest of Marshfield murder suspect

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife along Route 3A in Marshfield Monday night was arrested Tuesday afternoon in a stolen flatbed pickup truck following a hit-and-run crash at a Dunkin’ in Whitman, authorities said.

An officer responding to a report of property damage at the coffee shop on South Avenue found mangled flower pots that had been dragged through the parking lot and learned the driver of a T&K Asphalt truck had just sped away.

“We had a little announcement on our headset saying that someone came to the drive-thru in a black tow truck,” Dunkin’ worker Haley Holmes said. “Normally, we can’t accept tow trucks in the drive-thru because our drive-thru is very winding.”

Holmes says the tow truck driver, later identified as 47-year-old Allen Warner, crushed the pots when entered the lot through a private entrance. He never stopped to place an order.

A responding officer analyzed surveillance video and took note of the company logo on the truck before tracking down Warner around 1 p.m., according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

It’s not clear how Warner gained access to the tow truck.

Warner was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Marshfield Police Department, where he was booked on a murder charge.

He is accused of chasing down his estranged wife, 48-year-old Shana Warner, in his car before pulling a gun and fatally shooting her on the highway near Main Street.

Warner is slated to be arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

