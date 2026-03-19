PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The Rhode Island high school hockey team that was on the ice during a fatal shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island ended their season with a state championship title Wednesday.

One month after four people were killed in the mass shooting, Blackstone Valley Co-op won the Rhode Island Division 2 championship game in quadrouple overtime, sending fans in the pavilion in Providence into a frenzy.

For the second time in as many games, Colin Dorgan was at the center of the win. The senior scored the game-tying goal that sent the match to overtime.

On February 16, Dorgan was on the ice when police said his father, Robert Dorgan, 56, opened fire in the stands, killing his mother Rhonda, his brother Aidan, and his grandfather Gerald before taking his own life.

The initials of those lost are now close to his heart.

“Right here, right on my chest, they’re with me every step of the way,” Dorgan said. “And throughout all of the playoffs, even in this game, in the overtimes, I truly felt it in my heart and my soul that they’re still with me.”

Following the shooting, Dorgan and his team took some time off. When they returned, they began their playoff run. Last week, Dorgan scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to send his team to this championship round.

“I think that it’s nothing short of absolutely amazing, what happened. And I couldn’t have done it without these people next to me,” Dorgan said.

During the game, Dorgan’s family members were honored on the glass above the team’s bench with the message, “strength in our sticks.”

“My mom was an amazing, incredible person,” Dorgan said. “She has that Dorgan mindset, just grind it out every single day, go to practice, go to work, and great things happen, which obviously happened today.”

After the win, Dorgan and Blackstone Valley Schools Coach Chris Librizzi embraced on the ice.

“It’s been an emotional four weeks for this team,” said Librizzi. “It was just a game for a lot of people. But for this group right here, for the people in the building that day, it’s not just a game for us, this is our life.”

The team went out to celebrate after the game tonight, and Librizzi said they will all be staying in touch for the months and years ahead.

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