Hockey players of all ages hit the rink to raise money for epilepsy

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Epilepsy Foundation New England teamed up with some familiar faces to raise money and awareness for the cause.

The second annual Slap Out Epilepsy fundraiser organized by Massachusetts native and New York Ranger Chris Kreider was held in Andover on Saturday, drawing kids of all ages and abilities.

“It is something that my family takes pride in,” Kreider said. “Being able to help out as much as they can.”

Kreider was not the only special guest on hand, Blades, the Bruins mascot, laced up his skates and hit the ice as well.

Event organizers hope to spread knowledge about the disorder which causes seizures.

“Epilepsy is a very underfunded cause and we are just trying to do our part to again, raise awareness and raise money,” Tim Higgins, whose wife helped to organize the event, said.

They say, 100 percent of the money raised will go to the Epilepsy Foundation New England, an organization that hopes to improve the lives of people living with the disorder across the region.

“It’s our second year and we hope to do it for many years to come,” Higgins said.

Slap Out Epilepsy is all about having fun on the rink while making a difference.

“The turn out last year was unbelievable and the turnout this year is incredible as well,” Kreider said rinkside. “I mean, it sold out really quickly and we’ve got a lot of great charity items too so, yea, I am excited about it.”

The event has raised more than $30,000 for the cause.

