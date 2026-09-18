PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder case who forced the judge to declare a mistrial released a statement for the first time since the high-profile trial concluded.

Michael Desronvil spoke out through his attorney Friday.

In a written statement, Desronvil defended his decision not to side with the other 11 jurors who agreed that Clancy should be found not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility, explaining, “I didn’t have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as I had doubts based on the evidence presented. Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presented I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned.”

After the mistrial declaration, Clancy’s Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington suggested that Desronvil did not follow the law. He even appealed to the state Supreme Court to intervene, but they declined his appeal.

Desronvil’s attorney now calls him an “American hero,” and a “champion of justice.” He says they’re focused on his health, safety, and well-being, and are urging everyone to stay away from his house, to stop calling him, and not to even think about deciphering his location.

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