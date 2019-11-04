Hopedale elementary students wear capes in support of ‘Super Nicholas,’ who needs kidney

HOPEDALE, MASS. (WHDH) - Classmates and teachers at a Hopedale elementary school brought out their capes and lined the halls Monday morning in a massive show of support for “Super Nicholas.”

The 10-year-old, who has designed his own superhero outfit, is battling stage 5 kidney failure and is in need of a new kidney. So his elementary school decided to provide him some hope.

“Words cannot explain how grateful we are for it,” said Joe Corapi, Nicholas’ father. “It was beautiful, it really was. It was just incredible.”

“It’s a small thing we could do to make a big difference because he’s an incredible child. That kid is amazing,” said teacher Brian Williams. “That kid is amazing.”

Nicholas already had one kidney removed when he was 1 year old and currently has to have dialysis three days a week at Boston Children’s Hospital. His dad says all along the way, Nicholas has been nothing but a superhero.

“We’re supposed to be comforting him, and he’s doing that to us, you know? He’s comforting us,” Joe Corapi said. “So it’s just absolutely amazing. He’s got so much strength.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)