HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett made the announcement Saturday, saying Porter has been with the department since 1992.

Officials have not commented on the nature of the investigation, only saying it is active and ongoing.

Chief Bennett says Porter was notified of his status change on Thursday.

