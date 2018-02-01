Hopkinton High School evacuated after ammunition found in building

HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - Officials say Hopkinton High School was evacuated Thursday morning after live ammunition was found in the building.

A single round of ammunition was found in a “boys team room,” according to a letter send out by Principal Evan Bishop.

The school was evacuated and students were dismissed for the day.

Police and fire teams responded to the school. A K9 unit is conducting a search of the building and school grounds. It’s not clear if any additional ammunition was found.

The town says no guns have been found inside the school.

No arrests have been made. No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation. No additional details were immediately available.

