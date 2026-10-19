HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hopkinton man accused of assaulting and attempting to drown a Milford man is expected in court Monday.

Police say 51-year-old Steven Dana tried to kill 21-year-old Matthey Duffy at a Hopkinton beach in June.

Duffy says Dana was mad he and his friends were jetskiiing in the lake.

Duffy, who had pre-existing injuries due to a motorcycle accident, declined medical attention.

Monday marks Dana’s first court appearance since being indicted by a grand jury.

During a court appearance in June, the judge said Dana was not a threat to the public and he was released on bail.

Dana faces attempted murder, strangulation, and assault and battery charges.

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