‘Horrific scene’: Body found near Salvation Army donation bin in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A body was found Monday morning near a Salvation Army donation bin in Worcester, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 72 Cambridge Street around 10 a.m. found a deceased individual, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Authorities have not identified the victim but a man who first notified police of the discovery said he could see a female stabbing victim on the ground near a dumpster.

“It was a horrific scene,” the man told 7News. “You couldn’t even recognize her face. She was stabbed a bunch of times.”

The man said he was on his way to the store when he stumbled upon the body.

“At the Salvation Army. Of all places to dump a body. It’s pretty bad,” he said.

The area has since been roped off with crime scene tape. Detectives could be seen climbing through several bins as they scoured the area for evidence.

Police have not commented on the nature of the victim’s death and it’s not yet clear if natural causes or foul play is to blame.

An investigation is ongoing.

