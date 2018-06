METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Residents in Methuen got an unexpected visit from a hot air balloon Tuesday that skimmed across a wooded area and landed in a person’s yard.

Methuen firefighters responding to a report of a smiley face hot air balloon in a yard on Haymeadow Road about 6:30 a.m. found that all six passengers were safe and unharmed.

@cityofmethuen an unexpected vistor dropped in at 6:30am at 22 Haymeadow. A hot air balloon skimmed across the trees & landed in the yard. & @MethuenFire responded and found all six passengers including its pilot to be safe an unharmed. via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/MgqQUgPqS2 — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) June 26, 2018

