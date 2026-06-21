EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are reminding residents that smoke detectors save lives after a fast-moving fire destroyed a home in East Bridgewater on Sunday morning.

The residents of the home were awakened by their smoke detectors and realized their porch had caught on fire and was extending to the residence, according to the East Bridgewater Fire Department.

“Thanks to those detectors, all occupants and a dog were able to safely evacuate,” fire officials wrote.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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