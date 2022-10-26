KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days.

Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have been staying at the Baymont Hotel ever since he was first notified by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

He said he was told by the department last Friday that only nine people were placed in what he called “temporary housing” at the hotel, but that by Saturday, the number had grown to 26. Then, by Monday, the total was 107, none of whom appeared to speak English, according to Hickey.

Among the group were some 20 children who will be registering to attend school in town.

Adding that he was disappointed over how state housing officials did not give Kingston any kind of heads up about the move, Hickey said he had no clue how the town was chosen in the first place.

“It’s certainly frustrating that we, as a community, and we’re not the only community this has been happening to, but that we didn’t get a courtesy phone call or heads up of some kind that this was going to be happening, so we could at least have some, as short as it may have been, time to react,” he said.

The situation bears resemblance to another case in Methuen, where, earlier this month, the city’s mayor described finding out at the last minute that 216 people had been brought to the Days Inn there. Included were some 55 families, with up to 75 children, many of whom did not have anything to eat for some time after arriving.

In an update, the City of Methuen said the families had initially arrived on Oct. 12, with more showing up on Oct. 14. In a press release, the Office of the Mayor said the group consisted of homeless families, some of whom were from the South Shore, while others were Haitian or immigrants from South America – none of whom were undocumented.

In the case of Kingston, the administrator said he had been informed that those staying at the hotel may be staying there up until January, but that he was not entirely sure how firm that date was.

In a statement, a DHCD spokesperson said the department “has a process in place to provide emergency shelter and other assistance to eligible homeless families by placing them in scattered site apartments, congregate shelters, and, as a last resort, hotels and motels.”

“Due to high demand in the shelter system, some families recently have been temporarily placed in hotels, including in Plymouth and in Kingston, while more permanent shelter or housing is found,” said Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development spokesperson Kelsey Schiller.

When asked if he had anything to say to state officials, Hickey said he hopes that going forward, those involved in the relocation process try to get on the same page with local leaders ahead of time.

“How about a call next time?” Hickey remarked. “That’s all, really. Just let us know what’s happening and let us work with you while you’re trying to find a resolution and a solution, so we can help.”

