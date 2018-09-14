How to help residents impacted by Merrimack Valley gas fires

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - In the aftermath of a series of deadly gas fires that displaced thousands of people from their homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, there are a number of ways that people can help those in need.
The City of Lawrence Twitter account says that “desperately needed items” include hand sanitizer, alcohol pads, socks and underwear for children and adults, blankets, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, and towels.
People who are interested in donating can drop those items off at the senior center at 155 Haverhill St. in Lawrence.
Other shelters have been set up at:
Arlington School, 150 Arlington Street, Lawrence
Parthum School, 255 Haverhill Street, Lawrence
North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street, North Andover
Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court, Andover
The MSPCA has also taken in dozens of displaced pets.
Officials also say to be wary of unsolicited calls for donations. Lawrence officials say a scam is targeting residents via phone claiming to be from the firefighter’s association and soliciting money.
