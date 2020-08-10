BOSTON (WHDH) - Voting by mail is available to all voters in Massachusetts for all elections in 2020.

Last month, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law that voters could cast a ballot via mail without needing to qualify for an absentee ballot in an effort to minimize COVID-19 risks and maximize participation.

Secretary of State William Galvin’s office mailed applications for mail-in ballots to all registered voters. These applications can also be downloaded online.

The applications must be delivered to the voter’s local election office, which can be found here, by Aug. 26 for the state primary and by Oct. 28 for the state election.

Votes can be cast once a voter’s ballot arrives in the mail.

State primary ballots need to be back at the voter’s local election office by 8 p.m. on Sept. 1.

State election ballots need to be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and must be back at the voter’s local election office no later than Nov. 6.

Massachusetts is also offering early in-person voting before a primary for the first time ever from Aug. 22 to 28.

In-person voting for the state election will take place between Oct. 17 and 30.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)