CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was named top of class by U.S. News and World Report, dethroning Princeton as the top national university and ending its 15-year reign.

The ranking highlighted its high enrollment of just over 4,500 students in 2025 and its student-to-faculty ratio of 8 to 1.

Another Cambridge institution, Harvard University, ranked third in the listing; it was also ranked second in Best Value Schools.

Yale, based in Connecticut, was fourth on the list. It was also ranked fourth in Best Value Schools.

The ranking is in its 42nd year and evaluated about 1,700 institutions.

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