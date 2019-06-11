Fisherman captures stunning video of orca whale swimming off Cape Cod

(WHDH) — A fisherman recently shared a stunning video that showed an orca whale swimming in the water off Cape Cod.

The extremely rare sight was posted on the Chatham-based Got Stryper Charters and Baits Facebook page with a caption that read, “One of the most amazing things I’ve seen in a while.”

The whale and dolphins were spotted about 50 miles east of Chatham on Sunday.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy called the video “absolutely amazing.”

Commonly known as killer whales, Orcas belong to the oceanic dolphin family.

Orcas are found in all oceans of the world, and most commonly inhabit the Arctic and Antarctic.

They are often spotted off the west coast of the United States and Canada.

