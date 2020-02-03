Hull school superintendent on leave after allegations of personal misconduct

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hull school superintendent is on leave pending a Wednesday meeting after allegations of misconduct, officials said Monday.

Superintendent Michael Devine, who has been with the district in various roles for 12 years, took a leave of absence after allegations of recent personal misconduct were made to the School Committee, according to Acting Superintendent Judith Kuehn.

The committee is hiring an independent investigator to review the allegations and the police department has been notified. The School Committee will meet behind closed doors in executive session to discuss Devine on Feb. 5.

No other information was immediately available because of personnel policy, officials said.

