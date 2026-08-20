ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered in Acton on Wednesday for a vigil aimed at supporting each other in grief and showing their support for a family that lost a mother and son.

Lighting candles at Nara Park and reading letters from loved ones, those in attendance explained what they’ll miss about Siddarth Aravind and his mother, Sudha.

Sid, remembered as a funny 14-year-old who loved his friends and made everyone feel welcome.

Sudha remembered as a generous and thoughtful friend and as a devoted mother who would do anything for her family.

Investigators arrested Arjun Aravind last week after he allegedly killed his mother and brother at their Martha Lane home.

Officers who responded to the call and the district attorney were in attendance at the vigil.

District Attorney Marian Ryan said, “I really believe that healing starts when people come together and turn towards each other, and that’s really what tonight was about.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)