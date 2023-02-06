NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of community members gathered at a vigil on Sunday to remember the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan last week.

The vigil was held at the Rama Center in Norwood, where the line of people wanting to honor Tyler Lawrence went out the door and down the street.

Officials say Lawrence and his mom moved to Norwood just a few years ago.

Lawrence was shot and killed on January 29 while on a walk in Mattapan, according to police. Officers responding to a reported shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson streets found Lawrence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the act was targeted, but no arrests have been made.

In a statement Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said, “After leaving the scene in Mattapan Sunday I went home and watched football with my son, who is also 13. That’s something this family will never be able to do with Tyler, and the explicit tragedy of that reality is shattering. This is an immeasurable loss for the Lawrence family and for the city.”

Lawrence’s mother said she is devastated and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Everybody in this city should be outraged and if you’re not what’s wrong … I just left a funeral home,” Lawrence said Tuesday through tears. “I want to know where are you people? It’s 11:20 in the morning, somebody saw something. And if you know something say something, it could be your son.”

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. To leave a tip, contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)