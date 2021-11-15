BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - About 300 Braintree High School students walked out of class on Monday and held a peaceful protest in support of racial justice, education officials said.

School administrators and Braintree police officers escorted students to the Five Corners area, where several students spoke and held signs to push for racial justice across the United States and in the community, according to Interim Superintendent of Schools Jim Lee.

At the conclusion of the rally, many students returned to campus, while some continued on to Braintree Town Hall, Lee noted.

“As a school system, we recognize that these conversations are critical, and welcome the opportunity to continue discussing the issues brought up by the students who raised their voices today,” Lee said in a statement.

Lee added that the school day continued without a disruption to the academic schedule with instruction continuing in all classes.

