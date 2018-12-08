Hundreds of children board ‘Polar Express’ to South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - South Station was decked out as the North Pole on Saturday to welcome the hundreds of children who took a special holiday trip on the Polar Express to get there.

Some of the tiny travelers already had plans for what they wanted to discuss with Santa.

“Helping the homeless people find homes,” one North Pole visitor said.

South Station was decked out with carolers, Santa’s helpers, and plenty of hot cocoa to go around.

Keolis, the MBTA, and many local community organizations team up to make the annual event happen.

“We have elves, we have all types of characters all through South Station right now getting ready for our 3:45 departure to the North Pole,” said Ryan Coholan, of the MBTA. “We’re supposed to see Santa and all of his workers and all his friends.”

During the train ride, elected officials even took turns reading the holiday classic, “The Polar Express.”

