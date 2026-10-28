CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of fans lined up, some for more than 12 hours, outside Market Basket in Chelsea for the opportunity to meet Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye at his meet-and-greet event Tuesday afternoon.

Maye was part of the event where Athletic Brewing Company was promoting its non-alcoholic beer. Fans got to shake hands with Maye, take photos, and the first 200 people in line walked away with signed posters.

Some fans began lining up in the middle of the night!

“I’ve been standing here since one o’clock this morning,” said Patriots fan Joey Gregory. “I knew there was going to be a big crowd, and everybody came out for Chelsea.”

Another fan said he showed up around 4 a.m.

“I’m a huge Drake Maye fan, I’m a huge Patriots fan, and I’m always going to support my quarterback and my team,” said Jonathan Andrews, another Patriots fan.

Even a famous furry friend got to join in on the fun! Pops, who is known for being Barstool Founder and Owner Dave Portnoy’s former foster dog, made sure to walk the line of fans eagerly awaiting Maye’s arrival.

“Just is a testament to Drake and Ann Michael of what they mean to this community, to the Patriots team, to their foundation,” said Kelly Wright, a Patriots fan.

“It’s the spirit of New England,” said Dennis Daniel, another fan. “It’s the culture, man. We’ve been out here all day and we love it.”

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