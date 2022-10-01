PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of workers have begun striking outside of the Sysco headquarters in Plympton since midnight Oct. 1, after contract negotiations fell through.

More than 300 workers walked off the job and went on strike outside of the Sysco headquarters after contract changes, including the removal of both union health insurance and union pension.

There have been no reported injuries or acts of violence, and no disturbance to the public besides the possibility of heavier than normal traffic congestion near Route 44, according to Plympton Police and Fire. Plympton Police Chief Matthew Ahl and Fire Chief Stephen Silva said they are actively monitoring the situation and will continue throughout the duration of the strike.

Sysco workers have also demonstrated in other parts of the country, including over 200 workers in Syracuse, New York who started to strike Sept. 27., and over 250 workers in Phoenix who started to strike in July.

Workers in Plympton said they will strike until an agreement is reached.

