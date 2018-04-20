Hyannis man arrested, charged with Boston bank robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyannis man is facing an armed robbery charge after he was arrested for knocking over the TD Bank on Winter Street, police said.

Kenneth M. Chase, 49, is expected to be arraigned on an armed bank robbery charge in Boston Municipal Court Friday.

Boston police officers responding to a reported robbery about 5:58 p.m. Thursday said they met a teller who told them a man had just entered the bank. handed her a note that read, “this is a robbery!” and motioned to his coat pocket before threatening to shoot her if she didn’t hand over money.

After fleeing the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, officers said they located Chase about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Washington and School streets after a transit police officer stopped him. He was arrested and taken to the police station.

