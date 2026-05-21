Related Judge orders Memorial Drive shooting suspect to be held without bail

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - With bandages on his legs and sitting in a wheelchair, 37-year-old Casimir Bangoura recounted the horrifying moments he was shot multiple times when a gunman opened fire on Memorial Drive in Cambridge earlier this month.

Bangoura was released from the hospital Thursday, 10 days after the random shooting. He said he still has one bullet lodged in his shoulder.

“I thought I was dying…I thought it was my last moments,” Bangoura said.

Bangoura said he was on his way to the car wash when bullets struck his car and he crashed into a rock.

“He came by the driver’s side window,” he recalled. “I was just praying that he wouldn’t shoot from that angle because it was straight at my head, that’s just straight execution.”

Bangoura said he was bleeding profusely from both of his legs, but managed to grab his cell phone and call 9-1-1.

“I thought it was my last moment, but I realized I could move my hand, so I grabbed my phone, called 9-1-1, and said I got shot,” he said. “Gave the address. While I was saying that, I just… those were my last memories.”

Bangoura is one of two victims who were shot in the attack. Both are now home from the hospital recovering.

The accused gunman, Tyler Brown, 46, of Dorchester, faced a judge virtually Thursday for a dangerousness hearing. Prosecutors showed the judge the cell phone video of the barrage of bullets before Brown was shot and taken down by a state trooper and a former United States Marine who was in the area at the time. Brown is still in the hospital.

“I feel like God protected me, because, to be honest, like I said, the first vision I had of the shooter he was right in front of me and he tried to shoot me. He tried to shoot me from that angle but the gun was jammed or something,” Bangoura said.

He also said he hopes Brown “gets some help” and “stays in jail for a very, very long time.”

Bangoura will undergo physical therapy, and said he hopes to be up and walking again in the coming weeks.

Brown is being held without bail, and is due back in court in June.

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