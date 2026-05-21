Related Judge orders Memorial Drive shooting suspect to be held without bail

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - With bandages on his legs and sitting in a wheelchair, 37-year-old Casimir Bangoura recounts the unimaginable after just being released from the hospital.

“I thought I was dying, I thought it was my last moments,” Casimir said.

10 days ago, he was shot by a gunman with an assault rifle on Memorial Drive in Cambridge.

With one bullet still lodged in his shoulder, Casimir says he was headed to the car wash when the bullets struck his car before he crashed into a rock.

“He came by the driver’s side window. I was just praying that he wouldn’t shoot from that angle,” Casimir said. “Because it was straight at my head, that’s just straight execution.”

Casimir was bleeding profusely from both of his legs and somehow managed to grab his cell phone to call 9-1-1.

“I realized I could move my hand, so I grabbed my phone, called 9-1-1, and said I got shot,” Casimir said. “Gave the address. While I was saying that, I just… Those were my last memories.”

The alleged gunman, 46-year-old Tyler Brown of Dorchester, faced a judge Thursday during a dangerousness hearing, with prosecutors showing the judge the cell phone video of the barrage of bullets before Brown was shot by a state trooper and a former Marine.

Casimir and another driver who was shot are both home from the hospital now. He is well aware he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, but he still can’t help but wonder why Brown was out in the first place, never mind armed with an assault weapon.

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