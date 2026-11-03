STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - There was a long line of people at Stoneham Town Hall on Tuesday, looking to cast their ballots as the doors opened right at 7 a.m.

“We’re here to get the vote out,” Patricia Calisi said. “We’re very excited.”

Many were happy to exercise their right to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“I think being part of the younger generation, we have to speak our voices and help make an impact and change in the world,” Chloe Georges said.

“For me, it’s important to me because I feel like my word, it matters,” Samantha Calisi said. “What I say can make a difference in the state.”

“Our mom made a voting plan, so we came out and voted with her,” Georges said. “We went through the questions, we studied up on the candidates, then we came here together this morning.”

7NEWS asked voters about some of their key issues on the ballot on the local level.

“Well, I think we need change,” Neal Succo said. “Governor, representatives, some of the questions I voted on.”

“I would say the governor’s race and the questions, those are important distinctions here, I think, in Massachusetts,” Patricia Calisi said. “I learned other states don’t have questions that they vote on, so learning that we have the right to vote on questions important to our state is important to me.”

“The single-family housing one was definitely one that was important for me, so that was one that I felt good to cast my vote on,” Georges said. “Hopefully we get more houses built in Massachusetts.”

With national implications on the line, voters are encouraging others to get out and make their voices heard.

“I think this election, more than any other election, is extremely important,” Diana Redlund said. “A lot of things are on the table: safety, security, our children, schools, the economy, so now, more than ever, it’s important that we come out and vote.”

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