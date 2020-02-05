Iconic McDonald’s Shamrock Shake returns this month

(WHDH) — McDonald’s is bringing back its iconic Shamrock Shake later this month.

The tasty treat will be available in restaurants across the country on Feb. 19, marking the shake’s 50th anniversary.

In celebration of the milestone anniversary, McDonald’s says it’s also rolling out a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The minty shake features creamy, vanilla soft serve blended with the unmistakable Shamrock flavor and topped with a whipped topping.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is said to be a twist on a fan-favorite, featuring vanilla soft serve, Shamrock flavor and cookie pieces blended throughout the minty-chocolaty dessert.

The shake and McFlurry will be available in participating restaurants for a limited time.

