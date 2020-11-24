(WHDH) — Miscommunication led to a hilarious school picture of a boy whose mom says perfectly sums up many people’s feelings about 2020.

Brittany Kinley posted on Facebook that she did not want her son’s name printed on the bottom of his school picture, so she wrote, “I don’t want this,” on the photo form.

Instead of omitting her son’s name, the photographer printed her message in its place.

The picture now reads, “I DON’T WANT THIS, Kindergarten, 2020-21.”

“If 2020 was a school photo,” Kinley joked.

She now has 30 pictures of her son with that message on it.

